SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a house fire in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, one person was taken to the hospital following the fire at 247 Trafton Road. That person is expected to recover.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is working to determine what determine what started the fire, which is believed to have begun in the basement.