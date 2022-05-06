SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representative Orlando Ramos announced that there will be a check presentation and funding announcement for the Springfield Housing Authority on Tuesday, May 10.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of State Representative Orlando Ramos, Representative Orlando Ramos from the 9th Hampden District has secured funding from the FY22 Budget of $100,000 for the Springfield Housing Authority.

A check presentation will be provided to Executive Director Denise Jordan and Staff at the Robinson Garden Location on 1323 Bay Street at 10:45 a.m.