Springfield implements Covid-19 vacation policy for city employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield announced Wednesday its new Covid-19 vacation advisory policy for city employees ahead of their summer travel.

The city is strongly encouraging residents not to travel to areas of the country that are experiencing surges or out of the country.

At the peak of the coronavirus, the city implemented additional leave benefits for employees, but according to the new policy, if an employee were to contract Covid-19 while on vacation, those additional leave benefits will not apply. Meaning the employee will have to use their accrued paid time off if they were to get sick.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that employees will not have to disclose any personal information nor does it stop employees from traveling, it’s just an advisory to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

I thought it was prudent, let’s advise our employees again to protect and preserve our workforce that you should seriously, strongly consider not traveling to states that are experiencing a very high spike in Covid-19 and really not travel out of the country. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Prior to returning to work, city employees will have to conduct a self-assessment for Covid-19 symptoms regardless of where they traveled.

The City of Springfield is advising employees to confirm their destination’s quarantine rules. It’s also important to note that this vacation policy is temporary and may change.