SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended the decision by the Springfield Retirement Board to increase retirees’ base pay and will sponsor an order for the City Council to consider.

This would increase Springfield retirees’ maximum base amount from $13,000 to $14,000. This is on top of the regular 3% Cost of Living Adjustment increase.

Mayor Sarno says he hopes this will help assist long-term retirees and seniors, ‘to make ends meet’ during these unprecedented times of inflation and a looming recession.