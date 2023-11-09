SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is conducting a study on Riverside Road, in efforts to improve its infrastructure.

That area is part of Springfield’s Flood Protection System. City officials tell 22News the area can experience extreme levels of groundwater that can be harmful to large utilities, such as drainage and sewer systems.

Officials say roadway patching and utility repairs have not eliminated the ongoing issues, so a more detailed examination is necessary.

The engineering study will cost $177,000 and will be completed by next year.