SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield International Charter School celebrated their diversity, with a first of it’s kind celebration.

The charter school emphasized the “international” in the school’s name, and presented the student’s with its own International Festival. Flags of many nations were on display in the school’s entrance, representing the rich and diverse heritage of the students and their families.

Raul Alarcon, a teacher at Springfield International Charter School told 22News, “We come from many different places of the world. whether we came from 200 years ago or 10 years ago this is a chance to celebrate diversity.”

Students were also dressed in traditional attire to celebrate in their own customary national clothing.