Springfield issues new pubic health advisory as Covid-19 cases near 1,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After seeing a major increase in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the City of Springfield issued a new public health advisory to help control and monitor the spread.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris are asking stores that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, large box stores, convenience and retails stores, to partner with the city and require their customers to wear face coverings.

Springfield appreciates Big Y for already taking this proactive approach and the city strongly encourages and recommends that other essential retail establishments partners with the city for the good of all. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

City officials continue to stress the importance of following social distancing guidelines and public health and safety measures.

On Wednesday, the city reported 103 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the city’s total to 967. That’s the highest number of new cases reported in one day, city records indicate.