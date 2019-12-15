Springfield Italian Cultural Center hosts pot luck dinner and Tombola game night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Italian Cultural Center in Springfield hopes to spread the word about a Bingo style game that’s very much a part of Italian Culture, a game called Tombola.

The cultural center held a pot luck dinner Saturday afternoon to be followed by the introduction of Tombola, which is commonly played in Italy during the Christmas season.

The Executive Director for the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts, Stephanie Spolzino told 22News Tombola differs from bingo is various ways.

“When you match two in a row you yell out Amba, when you match all your cards you yell out Tombola,” said Spolzino.

Stephanie Spolzino explained that in Italy, Tombola is a game played just before midnight mass.

The cultural center plans to make Tombola part of its holiday traditions beginning next year.