Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With about a week until the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, we’ve learned a vaccine clinic will be added to the festivities.

That’s one of a couple of COVID-19 precautions city leaders announced Friday, including contract tracing and sanitization stations.

Kristen Neville, Executive Director of Blues to Green said, “We hope that you’ll come out and join in the fun but try to be as aware and safe as possible.”

The festival is being held on Saturday the 14th in the streets at Stearns Square. They’re asking people to register in advance, in case capacity limits need to be put in place.