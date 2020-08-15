Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival goes virtual due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Music lovers from all over are usually treated to the Jazz & Roots Festival in downtown Springfield but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event went virtual.

One year ago, upwards of 10,000 people spent their day enjoying the music at Court Square, featuring many artists from the western Massachusetts music community.

The festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Performances can be enjoyed on Focus Springfield Community TV, online at Springfield Jazz Fest and on the city’s Facebook page.

Supporters hope the Jazz & Roots Festival will return to its Court Square home by August of 2021.