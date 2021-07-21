Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival returns this August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is returning to downtown Springfield once again!

The 8th annual festival will take place on Saturday, August 14, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. This year, it will be held at Stearns Square, between Worthington and Bridge Street. The festival is free, but those who plan to attend are being asked to RSVP online.

Jazz Fest is happening in person once again after being remote last year due to the pandemic.

“Many people feel a need to be together again and to share in a joyful celebration of music,” said Kristin Neville, executive director of Blues to Green.

Volunteers are needed for the Springfield Jazzfest.