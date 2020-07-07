Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival to be held virtually online

Breaking News
Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will be hosted online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a news release sent to 22News, on August 15, the original date for the festival, there will be a broadcast highlighting performances from the past six years aired on FOCUS Springfield from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For six years, the nonprofit organization Blues to Green has presented the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival with performers and local bands playing jazz, blues, Latin, gospel, and more. They have also offered youth dance troop performances, music education workshops, art, and music activities for both adults and children.

Just because the pandemic isn’t over doesn’t mean families can’t have fun! In July, festival musician Elio Villafranca will be offering live stream webinars for students participating in the Community Music School of Springfield programs. The webinars will teach children about Afro-Caribbean music and how to play along at home using pots and pans.

With enough practice, families are encouraged to submit their dancing videos to be included in a virtual Second Line Parade which is also scheduled to air on August 15.

