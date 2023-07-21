SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s culture and musical history are being celebrated and brought to life this weekend. The 10th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival drew in a huge crowd for its second night.

The city came alive for a night of dancing and singing to live performances downtown. Among the performers were Frank Mazani, Imperial Boxmen, and Shemekia Copeland. The festival was founded by Kristin Neville, wife of the late Charles Neville, a saxophonist and composer. For many, this festival has a much greater meaning.

“A really spectacular thing happens when people from all different types of walks of life or the community come together and celebrate,” said Kyle Homstead, Project Manager for Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. “It’s really magical.”

Homstad adds the festival tends to draw in five to ten thousand people each year. The free event concludes Saturday with the last performance taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.