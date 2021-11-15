Springfield JCC announces events to celebrate the Festival of Lights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Jewish Community Center (JCC) announced Monday their plans to celebrate the Jewish holiday, Hanukah.
Hanukah in 2021 runs from sundown Sunday, November 28 to sundown on Monday, December 6th. The in-person events include:
- Hanukkah in the Hay: Sunday, November 21, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- A morning of barnyard fun as the JCC kicks off the Hanukkah season and celebrates PJ Library’s new home at the Springfield JCC. Visitors can enjoy an outdoor petting zoo, bounce houses, crafts, snacks, and more! Families with children of all ages are invited to join in on the fun. This program is free and open to the public.
- First Light: Sunday, November 28, 5:00 – 5:45 PM
- Celebrate the light and miracle of the first night of Hanukkah. Join us outdoors for community candle lighting and singing as we light the largest outdoor menorah in Western Massachusetts. This program is free and open to the public.
- Last Light: Vodka & Latkes: Sunday, December 5, 4:30 – 6:00 PM
- Enjoy festive food, paired with cocktails, music, and more at our 21+ event. $15 JCC members, $20 general public. Pre-registration is required. To register, email info@springfieldjcc.org
- Hanukkah Concert with Mister G and Friends: Monday, December 6, 5:30 – 6:30 PM
- Grammy-award winning musician Mister G and his band for a family-friendly Hanukkah concert, filled with spirit. This program is free. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit SpringfieldJCC.org.
Additional events are hosted online. More information on the events can be found on the Springfield JCC’s website.