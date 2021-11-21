Springfield JCC hosts ‘Hanukkah in the Hay’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in its history, the Springfield Jewish Community Center held a pre-Hanukkah celebration in advance of the eight day festival starting next Sunday.

Jewish families with young children attended “Hanukkah in the Hay” on the Community Center grounds, featuring a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, and music. The animals came from a zoo in East Hampton, Connecticut.

“Hanukkah doesn’t start until next Sunday. So we decided to have ‘Hanukkah in the Hay’ a week early,” Seth Stutman of the Springfield JCC told 22News. “Next Sunday we have First Light and then we have another celebration for Last Night.”

The first night of Hanukkah is November 28.