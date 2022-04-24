SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Jewish Community Center is hosting a series of adaptive bicycle tune-up days Sunday and Monday to make sure everyone is ready to ride as the weather warms up.

Project “RIDE” is now in its fifteenth year loaning and maintaining modified tricycles for young adults with special needs. They hosted a tune-up event at the JCC Sunday afternoon with another session scheduled for Monday.

This year, JCC is offering pick-up service for cycles too big to fit in normal vehicles, so everyone is ready to ride.

Damien Perez told 22News, “It’s everything he has to get out with his mom, she walks and he bikes. It’s good for him to get the fresh air especially after the whole COVID thing, everyone wants to be out, so he’s excited and that’s a good thing.”

Tune-ups will continue Monday, April 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.