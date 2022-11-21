SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Community Center in Springfield is working to reopen following a fire at the building on Friday.

Friday’s fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the sauna and has led to the closing of the center for the time-being. 22News stopped by the JCC Monday morning, where water and fire clean-up trucks were parked in front on the building. 22News contacted JCC staff for a comment on recovery efforts, but did not hear back.

On Sunday, the JCC posted an update on its website stating that neighboring facilities are offering accommodations for JCC members as clean-up efforts take place. These include the Mandell JCC in West Hartford, Connecticut and the Enfield Tennis Club letting members use their facilities for select activities. Members will have to bring their JCC membership card to be authorized entrance into these facilities.

The JCC intends to continue to post updates on its website as clean-up continues to keep its members informed.