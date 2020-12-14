Springfield JCC salutes frontline workers during menorah lighting ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The observance of Chanukah Sunday night in Springfield saluted the heroes who save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lighting of the menorah at the Springfield Jewish Community Center called attention to the efforts made by the medical professionals who save the lives of those stricken by the coronavirus.

The ceremony was part of an event featuring a virtual drive-in concert in the JCC parking lot.

“This year we were challenged with social distancing, trying to figure out a way we could spread the light,” Rabbi Yokov Wolff said of the ceremony.

The drive-in style concert featured the Jewish-Rock group appropriately called “The 8th Day” signifying the number of days Hanukkah is celebrated.