SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As we inch closer to spring the Springfield Jewish Community Center is making sure everyone who wants to ride a bike, can!

On Monday night children and young adults with special needs were outfitted with modified tricycles. The event was part of Project R.I.D.E, which stands for Recreation, Independence, Development, and Equipment. An initiative to make sure no one misses out on life-changing recreational experiences.

“It’s difficult to find bikes in traditional bike shops that work for the full of a range of participants who come to this program, so it is good to have a fleet here that is designed to meet their needs,” expressed Sean Codon, a Volunteer Mechanic.

This is JCC’s 16th year helping those with special needs participate in bike riding with family and friends.