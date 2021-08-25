Springfield Jewish Community Center will require staff to be fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All employees, volunteers, and contractors of the Springfield Jewish Community Center will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early October. 

The JCC on Wednesday set an October 8 deadline for its staff, stating that the decision was made to protect members, students, as the Delta variant spreads across the country. The center employs over 150 full-time and part-time workers. 

Individuals with religious and medical exemptions will be granted, and accommodations in accordance with guidance from health officials will be provided.  

The Center will hold a town hall meeting on September 1 to answer questions and concerns.

