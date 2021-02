SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier in February, 22News told you about this year’s Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival going remote through the month of March.

Now, Zoom will also bring into your home the Jewish Community Center’s “Liter-Atour” series of authors whose books reflect components of Jewish culture.

One book, “The 100 Most Jewish Foods,” will be featured on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

To find out about other events and how to register, click here or call 413-739-4715.