SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Passover just over a month away, the Springfield Jewish Community Center held a Passover wine tasting and sale.

The event featured more than 100 wines that are Kosher for Passover that people could sample and purchase if they would like. 22news spoke to a JCC member about what the yearly event is all about.

Director of Travel Beverly Nagler said, “The selection of Passover wines is usually quite limited and we are able to get a large selection from the Boston area from our wine store.”

The JCC will continue having a wine tasting and sales tomorrow night. Their deadline to purchase any of the wines is March 23rd.