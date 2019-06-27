Springfield July 4th activities returning to Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July activities are returning to Riverfront Park!

According to VP of Spirit of Springfield, Amy Barron-Burke, 4th of July activities will begin at 6 p.m. with face painters, balloon artists, and live music. There will also be food vendors and the splash pad will be running.

Barron-Burke said at 7 p.m. there will be a short speaking program and a flyover by the 104th Fighter Wing. Danny New and Alanna Flood, the hosts of Mass Appeal, are emceeing the event.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. over the Connecticut River and will feature a musical broadcast on Mix 93.1FM.