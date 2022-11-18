SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is National Adoption Day and the Springfield Juvenile Court observed the occasion by allowing members of the public witness the adoption process.

It’s part of an awareness campaign, giving communities the chance to see how impactful adoption can be while providing information on the need for adoptive families.

Steven Darren of Chicopee said, “It’s a great experience to be able to have other kids come in and to know you’re providing a great place for them to stay and its probably not for everybody but this is a great thing.”

This is the 20th anniversary of the state’s celebration of National Adoption Day and over 100 children were estimated to be adopted across 10 different courts.