SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is thanking K-9 Cairo for his hard work over the last decade.

K-9 Cairo, an 11-year-old German Shepherd, retired from the Springfield Police Department on Monday. He will be transitioning from a working police dog to a pet for K-9 Officer Carter.

“K-9 Cairo was the ‘go-to’ police dog for public demonstrations for many years due to his proficiency in tracking and obedience,” said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh in a social media post.

Cairo (left and Pheonix (right) (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Officer Carter will receive a new partner, K-9 Pheonix, who was recently certified.