Springfield kidnapping suspect charged with aggravated rape

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl is now facing additional charges, including aggravated rape.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

On Wednesday, January 15, Rodriguez allegedly kidnapped the victim as she was walking home from school, triggering an Amber Alert and an hours-long search. State police arrested Rodriguez that same day around 8:00 p.m. after a driver spotted his car in Sturbridge.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in Springfield District Court during his first arraignment on charges of kidnapping, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez was back in court for a dangerousness hearing. He is being held without bail for 20 days for a psych evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. A dangerousness hearing for Rodriguez is delayed until that evaluation is finished.