Springfield launches new app for downtown visitors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the Downtown Springfield Check-in Challenge.

The new program aims to highlight attractions and restaurants adjacent to the MassMutual Center for convention attendees and anyone visiting Springfield. With over 17 local businesses included within the passport, it showcases the best of downtown Springfield in an easy and mobile-friendly way.

“I think it’s a great tool to have,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill. “Especially right now, while everyone is on their phone, social media, and trying to find out information. I think it’s gonna be great for the city of Springfield.”

The app is a free program that visitors and even locals can sign up for.