Springfield law firm donates 250 turkeys to Gray House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House received a generous donation from a local law firm just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The law firm of Pelegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley donated 250 turkeys to the non-profit. The law firm partnered with Arnold’s Meats in Chicopee to donate a total of 3,300 pounds of turkeys.

Attorney Earlon Seeley told 22News about the law firm’s tradition of giving back during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday because it’s about family and community and we like to do something for our community,” Seeley said.

Residents lined up outside the Gray House to pick up their Thanksgiving turkeys. The Gray House will continue distributing turkeys to registered households Monday and Tuesday.