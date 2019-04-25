Springfield leaders address dirt bikes, street violence at public safety meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield leaders dealt with some of the city’s major public safety concerns Wednesday night.

The Public Safety Committee worked to address dirt bikes on city streets and dangerous incidents outside Springfield nightclubs.

Springfield residents say people riding dirt bikes have become a dangerous nuisance on busy streets. The mayor called for a crackdown, and Springfield Police are working with the City Council to keep dirt bikes off the street.

Riders have been arrested, and if they can’t prove ownership, police can confiscate their bike. A Traffic Bureau sergeant said five officers patrolled on Easter Sunday, trying to catch illegal dirt bikers.

“We’ve done a lot of undercover stuff, unmarked vehicles, in groups where we’ve responded to where we have gotten complaints,” said the police sergeant. “That’s been very fruitful we think we’ve identified people.”

Members of the Public Safety Committee also met with representatives from local bars and nightclubs Wednesday night. In one recent weekend, four people were stabbed outside an establishment on Worthington Street, and an officer was shot outside Club Aquarius.

One club worker suggested bars to work together to deal with problem patrons.

“Come together and one club or one establishment ban this individual, that all everyone bans this individual,” said the club worker. “The first warning should be about six months of banning, and then the second offense they should be banned for a year. We all need to band together because all of our liquor licenses are up for jeopardy.”

Springfield Police couldn’t participate in the bar and nightclub discussion, as they’re investigating the shooting that sent one of their officers to the hospital.

