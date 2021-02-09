Springfield leaders asking state to open more smaller vaccination sites in neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lack of access to vaccination sites in Springfield is raising some concerns with local leaders.

The Springfield City Council sent a letter to Governor Baker urging them to prioritize local vaccine distribution in neighborhoods, not just mass vaccination sites.

“We’re seeing people coming all the way from the North Shore of Boston to get vaccinated at the Eastfield Mall. Meanwhile we have constitutes in the North End of Springfield who can’t get up there,” said Springfield City Councilor at-large Jesse Lederman.

Lederman says there should be a vaccination clinic accessible to every neighborhood in Springfield.

He’s concerned one mass site is not enough. There’s 28,000 older Springfield residents eligible for the vaccine.

“Especially when that site is not just for residents of Springfield. That site is also being utilized as a regional hub,” said Lederman.

In Springfield, the state’s third largest city, there are only three public vaccination sites. Local leaders are calling for there to be more sites inside of neighborhoods for residents.

State Representative Bud Williams told 22News, “Some states are going to congregate housing. They’re going right to where individuals are. Go in the lobby have people come down and take their vaccine. We have to understand, we have to take it to where individuals are.”

Williams says the Black COVID-19 Coalition sent a letter to Governor Baker suggesting mobile vaccination sites.

“The city of Springfield has 17 neighborhoods of varying sizes, so what we need to do is make sure each neighborhood is able to get easily to a site,” said Lederman.

Springfield identified 10 neighborhood vaccination sites to serve residents but are waiting on the state to to hear if there are doses for them. The sites would be exclusive to residents.