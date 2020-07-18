Springfield city leaders reflect on John Lewis’ influence after civil rights leader’s death

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. The NAACP is honoring Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The death of John Lewis is deep in the hearts and minds of members of the black community.

“When I hear the name John Lewis I think of sacrifice, resiliency, courage, dedication, and think of sacrifice,” says Bishop Talbert Swan, President of the Greater Springfield NAACP.

These are the words you’ll often hear about John Lewis. The American hero fought his whole life for the betterment of black lives and racial equality in America.

Bishop Talbert Swan told 22News he was inspired by Lewis’ life-long commitment for change.

“It’s folks like John Lewis whose life served as an example and as a pattern. Starting out as a very young man in the movement and moving into these seniors, people like John Lewis inspire me to keep going,” Swan continued.

Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst was also deeply moved by John Lewis. “He had the courage to speak out against injustice something we need here in 2020, it hasn’t lost upon us. He left a legacy and some big shoes that we all need to live up to and follow.”

Hurst and Swan will ensure the spirit of John Lewis stays alive and his legacy lives on.