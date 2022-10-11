SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of Springfield’s Latino leaders accompanied Mayor Domenic Sarno for a “Hispanic Heritage Month” visit to the headquarters of AMR Springfield.

The visitors praised AMR’s diversity hiring policy, more than 70 percent of its drivers and other medical personnel are minorities. Hispanics make up 50 percent of AMR’s work force. This occasion welcoming important people from similar backgrounds was quite meaningful for AMR employees with Latino roots.

“For me it’s very important just because it was something I was grew up on. I didn’t get well versed into other cultures until I actually got onto the road. However, now I get to experience a lot of different things. I do feel very nostalgic when I’m back on the road and see things that in relation to me,” said Esias Vanentin, an AMR employee.

AMR employees appreciated the opportunity to meet with the Mayor as well as State Representatives Carlos Gonzalez and Orlando Ramos.