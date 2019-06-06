Springfield Leadership Institute graduates celebrated at annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A celebration was held for business leaders in Springfield Wednesday night.

The Springfield Regional Chamber held its annual meeting, which focused on the 2019 graduates of the Springfield Leadership Institute.

The institute was established 40-years-ago by the Chamber. The president of the Chamber told 22News Wednesday night’s graduation is to showcase the future leaders in the area.

“To showcase our future leaders, these are folks in our workforce where the companies have said we want to put the company in their hands,” said Nancy Creed, president Springfield Regional Chamber.

The meeting and graduation was held at the Sheraton in Springfield.