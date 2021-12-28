Springfield libraries still offering free rapid COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As cases spike, the city of Springfield is distributing free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits to its residents.
22News went to Springfield Library on State Street, one of the many locations in the area offering the free testing. Library employees told 22News that they have been noticing plenty of people coming in to pick up tests, and they hope more people will take advantage of it.
“It’s wicked simple, you just come in and give on the sheet your address, zip code, the date and you are all set,” said Anthony Collazo, State Street’s Library Clerk.
Two tests are distributed per person. Most Springfield library locations are offering the tests and are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Other Springfield locations for COVID-19 testing include:
- Baystate Brightwood Health Center – 380 Plainfield Street
- 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Wed & Fri
- 8:00am-12:00pm Sat
- Baystate Springfield Carew St. Testing Center – 298 Carew Street
- 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri
- 7:30am-12:30pm Sat & Sun
- American Medical Response – 595 Cottage St
- 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri
- MedExpress Urgent Care Springfield – 1312 Boston Rd
- 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Sun
- CVS – Boston Road Springfield Covid-19 Testing Site – 770 Boston Road
- By appointment only
- American Medical Response – Eastfield Mall – 1655 Boston Rd
- 8:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri
- 9:00am – 3:00pm Sat. & Sun.
- CVS – Parker Street Springfield Covid-19 Testing Site – 1242 Parker Street
- By appointment only
- Walgreens – 1440 Boston Rd
- By appointment only
- MedExpress Urgent Care Springfield – 430 Cooley St
- 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Sun
- AFC Urgent Care Springfield – 415 Cooley St
- 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri
- 8:00am-5:00pm Sat-Sun