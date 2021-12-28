Springfield libraries still offering free rapid COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As cases spike, the city of Springfield is distributing free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits to its residents.

22News went to Springfield Library on State Street, one of the many locations in the area offering the free testing. Library employees told 22News that they have been noticing plenty of people coming in to pick up tests, and they hope more people will take advantage of it.

“It’s wicked simple, you just come in and give on the sheet your address, zip code, the date and you are all set,” said Anthony Collazo, State Street’s Library Clerk.

Two tests are distributed per person. Most Springfield library locations are offering the tests and are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Other Springfield locations for COVID-19 testing include: