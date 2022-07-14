SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Library Foundation received a major gift on Thursday.

This gift was from the Mary Brogan Estate. Mary was a lifelong Springfield resident and the library played a key role in her line of work.

City officials and members of the Springfield Library Foundation came together at the Central Library for a special donation from the estate of Mary Brogan. Brogan worked as a private investigator in Springfield for several decades and the information she could gather at the library was a crucial resource. When members of the library foundation first heard of this incredible gift, they were shocked.

“It was an absolute surprise. We had no idea it was coming and we worked very closely with Judith Cramer, who is the niece of the donor on structuring this the right way, so it was really like manna from heaven. it was wonderful and we are going to make the family proud and do wonderful things with this money,” said Matt Blumenfeld, the Executive Director of the Springfield Library Foundation.

This gift will allow the foundation to do three things; create a research center in the central branch, create a business center and reference desk at the Forest Park branch, and establish a permanent endowment for the information services department, which will provide approximately $12,500 a year.

The city library director says this gift will play an important roll in keeping services and resources up-to-date for the library’s many patrons.