SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Library offer’s an online 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group series.

This series is to help support older adults that are looking for a new job or a new career direction, according to a news release from the Springfield City Library.

Anyone that is age 50 or older can do these free biweekly skill-building and networking group meetings on Zoom. The series is from January through June, and a new topic will be discussed at each meeting. The 1st and 3rd Wednesdays are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The 2nd and 4th Wednesdays are from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jinnie Trabulsi, the reference librarian, says, “We are thrilled to offer this valuable opportunity to residents of Springfield and beyond! Job search information for older adults is a specialized area, and Debbi Hope, the professional coach, is a fantastic expert.”

Library members can check out a Wi-Fi hotspot and a Chromebook from Library if they don’t have a computer, or they do the online networking sessions using the Zoom app on a smartphone. To register, go to their website to get the Zoom links.