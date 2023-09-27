SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a special announcement on Wednesday for Light Up Springfield Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joining Michelle Graci, Kathy Tobin and the Rays of Hope team, including 2022/2023 Rays of Hope Chair, Lindsey Bubar for the announcement. It will be held at City Hall in Springfield at 10:30 a.m.

According to Baystate Health, Rays of Hope has been helping individuals in the fight against breast cancer by walking alongside them on their cancer journey since 1994. Through the Baystate Health Breast Network, Rays of Hope cares for the person from diagnosis and beyond by supporting research at the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, providing funding for state-of-the-art equipment, breast health programs and outreach and education throughout Baystate Health, support to patients and survivors, providing grants for complementary therapies, and cancer programs to our community partners throughout western Massachusetts.

Mayor Sarno states, “Since taking office in 2008, my administration, through the generosity of our employees have raised tens of thousands of dollars to proudly support and stand in solidarity with the Rays of Hope and the many individuals and families they support. We all have family, friends and loved ones who have battled this challenge, but thanks to the continued support and dedicated efforts from the Rays of Hope team, they do not have to face this challenge alone. This year marks the 30th Anniversary for Rays of Hope. To celebrate this joyous occasion, we are respectfully asking all of our local businesses and residents to help ‘Light Up Springfield Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October. Please join with us as we continue to help support this great cause and organization.”

“The love and support that residents, businesses and community partners give to Rays of Hope means so much to our organization and we wouldn’t be here without them! Light Up Springfield Pink for Rays of Hope is just another example of how special the Western Mass community is!” said Lindsey Bubar, Rays of Hope Chair.