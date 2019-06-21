Little Caesar’s on Boston Rd. seized by state for failing to pay taxes

Hampden County

by: Kristina Carretero

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Little Caesar’s on Boston Road in Springfield has been seized by the state for failing to pay its taxes.

The Springfield pizza-chain shop was seized by the Department of Revenue.

An orange sign is taped to the front door. It reads, “seized for non-payment of taxes, and is now in possession of the Commonwealth.”

According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s website, the seized business can only be released if the taxpayer pays the owed taxes in full, or enters a payment agreement with the department.

No word on how much the business owes, but the website states if the taxes remain unpaid, the seized property will be sold.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick