SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are celebrating Irish heritage in Springfield Friday.

The Springfield Lodge of Elks is proudly announcing Diane Fitzgerald as the 2022 Irish Elk of the Year. Diane is a second-generation Irish American who traces her Irish heritage back to her grandparents. She joined the Elks Lodge in 2003 and has received several awards while serving on the Irish Committee, and she’s also making elks lodge history with her new title.

“Humbled appreciated it’s a great award I’m only the second woman in Elk history to receive the award so it’s humbling, it’s a nice honor,” said Diane Fitzgerald.

As the Irish Elk of the year, Diane will lead the Lodge members in the annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Holyoke next weekend.