SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local elk now has a new title to be proud of Wednesday night and that’s the 2023 Jewish Elk of the Year!

The Springfield Lodge of Elks recognized Barry Leavitt, during Jewish Nationality Night. This night also falling on the 7th night of Hanukkah, meant to honor one of its Jewish members who goes above and beyond. Leavitt was recognized for his contributions to the lodge, the community, and charitable causes.

“To be rewarded or honored for doing something you love with people that you genuinely you care about, it’s a great feeling,” said Leavitt.

For 35 years, Leavitt has been an active member at the Springfield Lodge of Elks.

