Springfield Lodge of Elks honors Polish heritage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Lodge of Elks #61 held its nationality night Wednesday, honoring Polish heritage.

It was the Elks’ first nationality night since the Lodge temporarily suspended their events because of the pandemic.

Traditionally, the lodge holds a nationality night every month, with the month of May recognizing Polish heritage. Members gathered for a polish dinner including kielbasa and perogies.

The Polish Nationality Night also honored and recognized the 2021 Polish Elk of the Year.

Margarida Aniceto told 22News, “I am just so happy we can put this on finally. Everyone is so happy to be here. We haven’t seen so many faces in so long. That’s what it’s about. Elks care, Elks share.”

Mike Fitzgerald of East Longmeadow was named the 2021 Polish Elk of the Year.