SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is soliciting proposals to buy and redevelop a 110 year old Indian Orchard property.

The 241 Main Street property is a three story building that includes both residential and commercial space. The building has been vacant for quite some time for the non-payment of taxes.

Site tours for those interested will be held on June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., June 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., and July 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m..

Proposals to purchase the building are due by July 21st.