Springfield looking for volunteers to place flags on cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is asking for the public’s help to place flags at local cemeteries for Memorial Day.

The Veterans Department would like a group of volunteers to help place flags at all publicly owned and maintained cemeteries and only those private cemeteries that are allowing flagging in Springfield starting Saturday, May 15 through Sunday, May 30.

To volunteer, contact the City of Springfield’s Veterans Department at (413) 787-6141 or email Deputy Director of Veterans’ Service Joseph DeCaro at jdecaro@springfieldcityhall.com.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31 to honor those who died while serving in the military.