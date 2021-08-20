Springfield making final preparations for World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield Saturday morning are expected to consume nearly a thousand pounds of bacon.

Since Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was made honorary breakfast chairman in 2017. The sheriff has cooked the bacon at the Rehab Center in Springfield. He’s continued doing the honors with the help of those who’ve succeeded him each year as the breakfast honorary chairmen.

Sheriff Cocchi said, “It’s just a privilege and an honor for my good friend Judy needs an assist in cooking the Bacon. And the great district attorney at the helm this year tells us where and how much you want done.”

Anthony Gulluni said, “It is an honor to return after the Pandemic brings families together to enjoy the city to enjoy the company is a special, special treat for me.”

According to the Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. She’s expecting a crowd of more than 11,000 Saturday morning. To prepare for that, the pancake batter was mixed up Friday in the kitchen at Mercy Medical Center.