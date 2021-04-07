Springfield man already wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested on firearm charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wearing a GPS ankle bracelet was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Nathan Mercado, 22, of Springfield was already facing 17 open firearms charges. Members of District Attorney Gulluni’s Violent Offender Task Force and Springfield Police Officers were conducting another investigation when they saw a driver committing traffic violations, this led to the traffic stop.

During the stop, officers uncovered a loaded firearm located under the passenger side seat where Mercado was sitting. During the arrest, Mercado resisted and attempted to flee. A second loaded firearm was also found under the passenger seat. That firearm was reported stolen out of Vermont.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and was released.

This is just another example of why GPS bracelets don’t deter violent repeat offenders from carrying guns or committing crimes. For the good of the citizens of Springfield and the safety of our officers we hope that he is held pending trial in these two open cases. Those armor piercing bullets can go right through a protective vest and the large capacity firearms can fire an abundance of bullets in mere seconds. I thank D.A. Gulluni and the State Police for the continued partnership we have to keep our residents safe in the city of Springfield Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Mercado was arrested by Springfield Police and prosecuted by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office in March 2019, and convicted on firearm charges. The GPS ankle bracelet was for an incident in 2020 involving 16 firearm charges. He had been released pending his trial under the condition he wore the ankle bracelet.

Nathan Mercado is charged with with following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a public way (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card – Subsequent Offense (2 Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (2 Counts)

Resisting Arrest

Mercado is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday for the charges in Springfield District Court.