SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after pointing a ghost gun at an officer on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were doing a follow-up investigation that was related to a domestic assault incident that involved a firearm. Officers were searching for 30-year-old Joseph Morales-Dejesus of Springfield and were permitted to enter his apartment.

When officers entered his apartment, Morales-Dejesus walked into an open doorway with a ghost gun in his hand and pointed it directly at an officer before he complied with the officer’s commands.

He then tossed the firearm on a bench and was placed under arrest. The large-capacity ghost gun was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition and Morales-Dejesus also had an extended magazine that was loaded and capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition.

Springfield Police Department

Joseph Morales-Dejesus of Springfield is charged with the following:

Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Firearm-Armed Assault in Dwelling

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Threat to Commit a Crime

Witness Intimidation

Morales-Dejesus was previously convicted on firearms charges in 2019, multiple drug distribution charges in 2017, and several domestic-related charges in 2020 that included assault & battery on a pregnant woman.