SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after pointing a ghost gun at an officer on Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were doing a follow-up investigation that was related to a domestic assault incident that involved a firearm. Officers were searching for 30-year-old Joseph Morales-Dejesus of Springfield and were permitted to enter his apartment.
When officers entered his apartment, Morales-Dejesus walked into an open doorway with a ghost gun in his hand and pointed it directly at an officer before he complied with the officer’s commands.
He then tossed the firearm on a bench and was placed under arrest. The large-capacity ghost gun was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition and Morales-Dejesus also had an extended magazine that was loaded and capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition.
Joseph Morales-Dejesus of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Firearm-Armed Assault in Dwelling
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Threat to Commit a Crime
- Witness Intimidation
Morales-Dejesus was previously convicted on firearms charges in 2019, multiple drug distribution charges in 2017, and several domestic-related charges in 2020 that included assault & battery on a pregnant woman.
