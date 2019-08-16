Springfield man arrested after police allegedly seized illegal firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers arrested a man after alleged recovering an illegal firearm Friday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 3 a.m., 26-year-old Joseph Morales-Dejesus of Springfield was arrested at Mobil Gas Station on Main Street after officers noticed a firearm was inside his opened fanny pack he was wearing.

Walsh says Morales-Dejesus was arrested without any incident.

He was charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine