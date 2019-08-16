Breaking News
Michaelann Bewsee, noted Springfield activist, has died
Watch Live
NTSB discusses plane crash investigation involving Dale Earnhardt, Jr

Springfield man arrested after police allegedly seized illegal firearm

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers arrested a man after alleged recovering an illegal firearm Friday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 3 a.m., 26-year-old Joseph Morales-Dejesus of Springfield was arrested at Mobil Gas Station on Main Street after officers noticed a firearm was inside his opened fanny pack he was wearing.

Walsh says Morales-Dejesus was arrested without any incident.

He was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine
(Springfield PD)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet