Springfield man arrested, dirt bike seized

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) - A Palmer woman is being accused of using more than $100,000 meant for a pet rescue for her personal expenses.

Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit, alleging Dawn Cardinal, Founder, and President of Destiny's Road Animal Rescue, for misappropriated charitable funds. The AG's complaint alleges Cardinal misused more than $110,000 from the animal rescue's bank and PayPal accounts for salon services, Christian Mingle and eHarmony dating services, purchases at Victoria's Secret, Bed Bath and Beyond, an oxygen bar, and vaping stores.