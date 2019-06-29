Springfield man arrested, dirt bike seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have taken another illegal dirt bike off the streets.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers witnessed 19-year-old David Brana attempting stunts on a dirt bike near Page Boulevard and Ardmore Street.

Barna was taken into custody and the dirt bike was towed.

Brana facing multiple charges including:

  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Helmet violation

