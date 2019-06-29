Springfield man arrested, dirt bike seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have taken another illegal dirt bike off the streets.
Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers witnessed 19-year-old David Brana attempting stunts on a dirt bike near Page Boulevard and Ardmore Street.
Barna was taken into custody and the dirt bike was towed.
Brana facing multiple charges including:
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Helmet violation