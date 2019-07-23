Springfield man arrested for alleged possession of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit made an arrest after recovering a firearm in Springfield on July 17th.

According to Massachusetts State Police, after a brief chase, a trooper arrested 28-year-old Robert Owens of Springfield after observing three men on Locust Street allegedly engage in a drug transaction.

Police saw the man throw the firearm into the air and onto a roof building at 427 Main Street, which was later found.

The firearm found was an Iver Johnson Model 80 Sidewinder .22 caliber revolver, and had eight rounds in the cylinder.

Police say a database search of the gun revealed no legal registered owner in Massachusetts.

Owens had no license to carry, his criminal record would prohibit him from carrying a firearm, and he was on probation for prior convictions at the time of his arrest.

He has been charged with the following: