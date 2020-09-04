Springfield man arrested for arson in Locust Street fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police made an arrest Friday morning of a Springfield man who allegedly set a fire at a vacant building on Locust Street.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire at 312-320 Locust Street in Springfield Sunday, August 23 at around 2:14 a.m. was intentionally set that spread to nearby buildings.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined a mattress was set on fire which extended into the roof and an adjacent vacant business. Three firefighters were injured while putting out the fire. The detectives identified the suspect who started the fire as Jose Rodriguez-Acevedo and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, 21-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Acevedo of Springfield was arrested inside Johnny Appleseed Park by the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Friday at around 10:25 a.m.

Jose Rodriguez-Acevedo of Hancock Street is charged with:

Arrest Warrant

– Arson of a Dwelling

– Cause injury to a firefighter in the performance of their duties (3 Counts)